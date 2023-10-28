Frances Thomas Pairet Published 6:19 pm Saturday, October 28, 2023

Frances Thomas Pairet passed away quietly on Oct. 21. Frances was born on Feb. 18, 1930, in Roanoke to William Cleveland Thomas and Lucy Ethelyn Thomas. She was preceded in death by her parents and older brother Bob Thomas.

She is survived by her brother, Doug Thomas, of Winchester; son, Tom Pairet (Penny) of Farmville; daughter, Betsy Somerville (George) of Richmond; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and two nephews.

Frances was a devoted daughter and loving sister, and a dear friend to many.

Frances graduated from Longwood College where she majored in Home Economics. In 1967, Frances began her teaching career at Prince Edward Academy. She loved teaching and working with students. She enjoyed her flower garden and belonged to Farmville Presbyterian Church, several bridge clubs, a garden club and multiple teachers’ organizations.

Arrangements are being handled by Puckett’s Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held on Oct. 28, at 11 a.m., with visitation of family and friends at 10 a.m., at Farmville Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your church or favorite charity.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to her caregivers and hospice nurses.

