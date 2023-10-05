Food distributed across the region Published 4:25 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently donated approximately 40,000 pounds of food and hygiene items to several local churches. Through this humanitarian program and a partnership with the Baptist General Convention of Virginia, the Church is able to supply churches and other nonprofit organizations with food to help care for those in need. Officials with the Latter-day Saints say they seek to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ to love God and love their neighbors, citing Matthew 22:37-39. Shown here, members of the local Sandy River Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered with members of Mercy Seat Baptist Church, Bluestone Harmony Association, Mt. Olive Baptist Church, and The Balm of Gilead and Safe Haven Christian ministries to unload, sort, and distribute the donated food and supplies.