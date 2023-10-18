Edward Andrew Vaughan ‘Dickie’ Published 10:54 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Edward Andrew Vaughan “Dickie”, 84 of Farmville, died Oct. 11. He was born Aug. 2, 1939 in Cumberland County to the late Edward “Dick” Vaughan and Della McCully Vaughan. He graduated from Cumberland High School and served with the Virginia National Guard for 9 years.

Dickie worked at Harris-Cook Ford Co. in Farmville for many years before going into teaching Auto Mechanics at Buckingham County School, for 24 years before retiring. He loved his students.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Marie Berger Vaughan; his loving children, Michael (Amy), of Farmville and Betty Jo V. Speas (Barry) of Pensacola, Florida and two special nieces, Connie Gammon-McMillan and Lisa Pate.

Email newsletter signup

Dickie was a member of Fitzgerald Baptist Church.

A funeral service was held on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m., at Puckett Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Grove Cemetery Cumberland. Memorial contributions may be made to Fitzgerald Baptist Church.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com.