Debra Ann Clark Published 6:45 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

Debra Ann Clark, 70, died peacefully Saturday, Oct. 7, surrounded by her family.

Debbie was born Dec. 7, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, to Matthew and Elizabeth Burnetta. Debbie and her family moved to Weirton, West Virginia, where she spent her youthful years enjoying the mountains and valleys of the area, as well as being close to her grandparents, Matthew and Alice Burnetta, and an extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. Debbie attended Weirton High School, and moved to the Washington, D.C., area with her mother in 1969. While there she married Jerry L. Clark, of Parshall, North Dakota, and they moved to Farmville in 1972. They shared four children together: Mark, Cara, Brett and Rachel.

Debbie was a stay-at-home mother until 1987, with the opening of Clark’s Pharmacy, which quickly became a staple for the Farmville area as a source of service, love and counsel for patients, friends and family. Debbie worked as the Lead Pharmacy Technician, as well as co-owner alongside Jerry. They remained a fixture on Main Street for 29 years, until their retirement in 2016.

Email newsletter signup

Debbie was a voracious reader, and a lover of animals. She and Jerry had many pets that they loved and cherished and took great care of throughout their life together. She also spent her free time swimming and with her grandchildren as often as possible.

Debbie is survived by her children, Mark Clark, Cara Moore, Brett Clark and Rachel Drinkard; six grandchildren and her beloved dog, Furman.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, and her younger brother, Matthew.

Debbie especially will be remembered for her uncanny sense of humor and her unbreakable spirit in the face of adversity. Her kind heart, her warm smile and her welcoming nature will be missed by everyone that knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Save the Wales Foundation at https://savethewhales.org/donate/ or to the World Wildlife Fund at https://protect.worldwildlife.org/page/53256/donate/.