Death Notices for Wednesday, Oct. 25 Published 11:55 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

See below for today’s death notices.

Virginia Mary Edmonds Morton, 79 of Farmville, passed away Oct. 14. Funeral service was held on Friday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m., at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, Dillwyn. Interment was in the Ridgeway Baptist Church Cemetery. Bland-Reid Funeral Home served the family.

Willie Hazel Davis Miser, 87 of Prospect, passed away Oct. 18. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m., at Mount Moriah Upper Room Baptist Church, Farmville. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

Email newsletter signup

Hester Jane Washington, 85 of Prospect, passed away Oct. 22. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 11 a.m., at Peaks Baptist Church, Prospect. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

For any questions in regards to death notices and/or obituaries, please email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394-0398.