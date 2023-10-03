Casey Coffey picks up singles, doubles wins at regional Published 6:22 am Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Sophomore Casey Coffey won both the B4 singles tournament and the B2 doubles tournament, as Hampden-Sydney College competed at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) South/Southeast Regional, held Monday at the University of Mary Washington.

Coffey en route to his singles tournament win, took an 8-1 victory in the quarterfinals, and followed it up with a three-set 6-4, 1-6, 10-7 victory in the semifinals. In the final, Coffey took a 7-6 victory in the first set, winning the tiebreaker in that set 7-1, and followed it up with a 6-3 win in set two to take the victory.

Sophomore Dillon McReynolds competed in the B2 singles and picked up an 8-5 win in the round of 16, before being defeated by an 8-3 scoreline in the quarterfinals. Freshman Thomas Davis competed in the B3 singles tournament and was beaten in the round of 16, 8-5. Junior Barrett Foster competed in the championship singles tournament and picked up an early win in the round of 64 by a 6-4, 6-4 scoreline. In the round of 32, Foster fell behind early losing the first set 6-1, but battled back to force tiebreakers in the second set, but was defeated 7-6 after losing the tiebreaker 7-3 to the third-seeded player in the tournament.

Casey Coffey claims doubles win

Email newsletter signup

Coffey and McReynolds teamed up for the B2 doubles tournament and started off with an 8-6 win in the quarterfinals. They reproduced that same scoreline in the semifinals, taking a second straight 8-6 victory to reach the finals, where they grabbed the victory with an 8-4 scoreline.

In the B1 doubles tournament, junior Taylor Fox and fellow classmate Henry Singleton were paired together. The pair took an 8-2 victory in the round of 16 before being beaten 8-4 in the quarterfinals.

Foster and Davis were the pair for the Tigers in the championship doubles tournament and fell in the round of 64 in tiebreakers 8-7, losing the tiebreaker 7-5. They picked up matches in the championship consolation bracket, picking up a dominant 8-1 victory in the round of 16 before taking an 8-3 victory in the quarterfinals. Despite the quarterfinal victory, the rest of the consolation bracket would not be finished.

What’s coming next?

The Tigers will be back in action on Friday, October 27 when they close out the fall season with a trip to Shenandoah to take on the Hornets. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Winchester Country Club.