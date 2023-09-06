Thomas James Schinabeck Published 9:00 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Thomas James Schinabeck, 78, fondly known as “Sarge”, of Farmville, passed away peacefully in Lynchburg General Hospital on Aug. 25, following a brief illness. He was born on July 22, 1945 in Johnsonburg, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late George and Mary Magdalen Siefert Schinabeck.

He attended the Johnsonburg Pennsylvania School System.

He was a member of the St Theresa’s Parrish in Farmville, where he attended every Sunday.

Thomas loved hunting, fishing and playing cards. He was also a long time resident of Prince Edward County. Thomas loved spending time with the love of his life, Theresa Redd. Together they enjoyed skinning deer and playing on the computer. Thomas worked in the shipping and receiving for Carbone of America for 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Rita Simchick and brothers, Edward Schinabeck, Robert Schinabeck and Joseph Schinabeck.

Thomas is survived by his significant other, Theresa Redd; sisters in law, Priscilla Schinabeck and Karen Schinabeck; nieces and nephews, Mary Kilhoffer (Louis “Punky”), David “Tiger” Simchick, Wendy Barber, Kimberly White (Keith), Keith Schinabeck (Kristy) and Brian Schinabeck; adopted niece, Tasha Clarke; a host of great nieces and nephews; a close friend Tim and many more friends. Sorrowfully submitted, the family.

A visitation with the family began at 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at Puckett Funeral Home Saturday, Sept. 2. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., in Trinity Memorial Gardens. A re-pass followed at 9478 Farmville Road, Farmville.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.