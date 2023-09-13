Thomas Edward Young Sr. Published 10:20 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Thomas Edward Young Sr., 92 of Prospect, went to Heaven on Thursday, Sept. 7, to be with our Lord Jesus Christ.

Tom served as an Airborne/Ranger in Korea assigned to an Infantry Company as a Platoon Leader and later Company Executive Officer as a 1st Lt. He spent 18 years on active duty compiling 29 Ranger jumps as a paratrooper and retired as a Major-S-3 of Tank Battalion followed by service in the Virginia and Tennessee National Guard.

Tom was a graduate of Covington High School, Covington, and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

He was employed with Upjohn, where he retired as Director of National Accounts and Poultry unit in Agricultural Division, where he was awarded The W.E. Upjohn and The Upjohn Sale Academy Awards.

Tom was active in service to his church family at the Farmville United Methodist Church, where he held most all Leadership positions to include a Certified Lay Speaker. His civic duties included being President of the Farmville Lions Club where he obtained numerous awards to include the Melvin Jones Fellow Honor and was a lifetime member of National Block and Bridle Club and the Dairy Shrine Club. The Melvin Jones Fellowship honor was established as the Lions Clubs International Foundation’s (LCIF) highest form of recognition to acknowledge an individual’s dedication to humanitarian service.

Tom was born July 24, 1931 in Farmville, the son of Joe and Helen Young (Glenn). Tom married (63 years) the love of his life Tola Katrena Young (Coleman) on Dec. 26, 1955, who preceded him in his death.

Tom is survived by his children: Joe (Pamela) Young, Thomas Young Jr., K. Jane (Gregory) Forton and Robert (Michael Ouding) Young; his siblings: Helen Jean (Erine) Fitzgerald, Joe Wilson Young and Eugene (Carolyn) Young; nine grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Please share condolences and memories with Tom’s family at https:// obituaries.tharpfuneralhome.com/funeralpress/.

Celebration of Life ceremony will be held Thursday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m., at Farmville United Methodist church. The service can be viewed live on “Farmville United Methodist Church” Facebook page.

Memorials in honor of Tom’s Civic involvement may be directed to Farmville Lions Club and/or Farmville Scopes Meals on Wheels.