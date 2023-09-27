Terry Lynn Gormus Published 10:11 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Terry Lynn Gormus, 63 of Arvonia, passed peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 21. She was born May 18, 1960, a daughter of the late Freddie R. Gormus and the late Barbara Jane O’Bryant Gormus.

Terry enjoyed spending time with her animals, gardening, antique shopping and cooking.

She was the second momma to her siblings. Her life and wonderful memories will be forever treasured.

In addition to her parents, Terry was also preceded in death by her son, Christopher Brian Gormus and his father and the love of her life, Frederick Dean Russell.

Terry is survived by her sister, Cynthia Yvonne Skeen (Gordon); two brothers, Frederick Duane Gormus, who was her caregiver and best friend and Timothy Craig Gormus (Vicky); niece, Cameron Alexis Skeen; family friend, Brian Everett (Rachel); her fur friends, Max and Miss Kitty and many additional family and friends.

A private celebration of life will be held at Terry’s home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association and the American Diabetes Association.