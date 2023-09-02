Students shine light on historic figures Published 9:51 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

Virginia is home to many well-known historical figures. However, local middle school students are spreading the word about some that didn’t make it to the history books.

Since 2021, the students at Cumberland Middle School have done the work for four historical signs highlighting Virginians who made an impact. It started when students returned to school after COVID lockdowns and were split to alternate between virtual and in-person learning.

Lewis Longenecker, who teaches history, decided to do something as snow days were causing one set of students to get behind. To give them time to catch up, his other students participated in then-Governor Ralph Northam’s Black History Month Historic Marker contest. For this contest, the students created a marker for Samuel P. Bolling, which is currently on Route 45 in front of woods that he used to own. Bolling is known for purchasing himself and his wife out of slavery in 1819 and went on to serve in the Virginia House of Delegates.

“This gives a chance for students to learn and research local figures that most history books don’t mention and locals haven’t heard of,” said Longenecker.

The project continues

With the success of this sign, as it was one of 10 chosen, Longenecker decided to continue the project. During summer school, the students did two signs for the Asian American Pacific Islanders Historic Marker contest. One was for Kim Kyusik, who was an influential leader in the Korean independence movement. His marker is on the Roanoke College campus where he graduated in 1903. The other was for Art Matsu, the first Japanese American NFL quarterback. He was also the first Asian American student Athlete at William and Mary and taught and coached at several high schools in Virginia and at Rutgers University.

“The students fact-check every sentence and make sure that it has a primary source,” said Longenecker. “These are not to put someone on a pedestal as this has to be factual information.”

The students were ready to participate again for the Black History Month contest, however, with the change of leadership to Gov. Glenn Youngkin, the program was discontinued. Looking for a different option, Longenecker applied for a grant through the Department of Historic Resources (DHR). Currently, due to a backlog, the DHR is only accepting five applications per quarter. Fortunately, the latest project from the middle school students was one of them.

For this project, this sign highlighted the Rev. Reuben T. Coleman, a former slave in Lucyville who challenged segregation, along with his brother-in-law Shed Dungee. He was also known for being an entrepreneur as he created the Coleman Mineral Spring Company in Lucyville.

Digging into Virginia history

Along with learning about lesser known historical figures, this project provides many opportunities for the middle school students. According to Longenecker, the students do all the work for these signs. They come up with what’s written on the signs and edit it down, choose where the marker goes, create story maps and more. Once the project is complete, the students are the ones speaking at the ceremonies and collaborating on what should take place.

“The students are the ones responsible for educating others about these people who did substantial things,” said Longenecker. “They communicate it through many ways and this project can show them career type of opportunities as they organize and work with different technology and hands-on activities.”

There is no word on whether or not the Cumberland Middle School will be back with another marker soon, but the students will keep digging into Virginia’s history.