September Employee of the Month recognized Published 9:06 am Monday, September 18, 2023

At its Sept. 12 meeting, the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors recognized Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Deputy Howard Estes for being selected as the County’s September Employee of the Month. Deputy Estes has been with the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Department since 2000. His assignments include courtroom security, courthouse security and civil process.

“Deputy Estes is the dedicated officer that every department needs,” said Prince Edward County Sheriff L.A. “Tony” Epps. “Ironically, I was a reference for Howard back in 2000 when he was hired by Sheriff Harris, and I am happy that he remains a member of my department. Howard is a trusted mentor for new members of the department and he manages his own duties in a timely and accurate manner. He gives 100%, no matter what he is doing.”

To be considered for Employee of the Month, an employee must demonstrate at least one of the county’s core values: customer service, teamwork, innovation initiative, attitude displayed, and positive action. If a Prince Edward County citizen wishes to nominate a county employee for Employee of the Month recognition, contact Crystal Baker at 434-392-8837.