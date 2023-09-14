Search continues across the region for escaped prisoner Published 11:06 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

Officials with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Virginia Department of Corrections are asking residents around the region to be on the lookout for an escaped prisoner. On Saturday, Aug. 12, 21-year-old Naseem Isaiah Roulack, also known as Lil Nas, escaped from Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County. Corrections officials say he was under the supervision of two security officers at the time of his escape.

As officials believe it’s possible Roulack left Henrico over the past month, the area where people are being asked to be on the lookout has increased as well. The Department of Corrections is coordinating the search with the Virginia State Police, along with federal authorities.

Roulack is described as a Black male, standing 5’8 inches tall, weighing 225 pounds with brown eyes. Officials say Roulack has four identified tattoos, including one on his chest that reads “Marie,” one on his left arm that reads “RIP Ish”, one on his right cheek that reads “Cut Throat” and one on his right arm that reads “Faith Is Seeing Light With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See Is Darkness.”

Email newsletter signup

This marks the first escape in Virginia since May, when two prisoners scaled the wall and ran off from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Prince Edward County. Both men were caught within days, with one arrested in Mexico and another walking to an apartment complex and collapsing.

In Roulack’s case, the Marshals Service is offering a cash reward of $5,000 for information that leads to his arrest. They can be contacted at 1-877-WANTED2, or tips can be submitted via the U.S. Marshals Service Tips app.

Anyone with information about the escaped prisoner is urged to contact the Department of Corrections fugitive line at 1-877-896-5764 or Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or 911.