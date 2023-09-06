Ruth Eileen Miller Hochstetler Published 9:15 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Ruth Eileen Miller Hochstetler passed to her eternal home on Sept. 1, she was 83 years old. She was born on January 25, 1940 to the late Roman D. and Margaret Miller in Norfolk. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Carson T. Hochstetler.

She is survived by three children: Marcus Jay Hochstetler (Janice) of Murrieta, California, Steven Glen Hochstetler (Julie) of Prospect, and Elaine Carol Hochstetler Shinsky (Jerry) of Ruckersville, 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Five siblings: Mary Lou Vrolijk of Harrisonburg, Richard Miller (Rita) of Eldorado Springs, Missouri, Loretta Miller (Robert) of Greenwood, Delaware, James Miller (Annette) of Phoenix, Arizona, and Roman Miller Jr. (Carrie) of Auburn, Kentucky; two sisters-in-law: Sarah Miller of Margarettsville, North Carolina and Elsie Miller of Moyock, North Carolina and many nieces and nephews who she dearly loved. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings Carolyn Lerner, Marion Miller, Daniel Miller, Kenneth Miller, Paul Dean Miller and Ramon Miller.

Ruth was very active in her church life: leading singing, teaching Sunday School, hosting Bible studies, and serving in any other way she felt God leading. She spent time at Red Lake, Ontario, Canada with Northern Light Gospel Missions, taught school at Kempsville Mennonite School, and spent many years as a bookkeeper at Yoder Dairies in Virginia Beach.

Ruth will be remembered for her faith, her love of birds, her love for family history, her kindness, and her grandchildren, nieces and nephews remember how she always took an interest in what was happening in their lives and in the latest technology. She was a true and loyal friend to many.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 6-8 p.m. at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville. The funeral service will be Thursday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. at Oak Hill Mennonite Church in Cumberland.

The family would like to thank the many caregivers who helped care for Ruth over the past two weeks as well as Hospice of Virginia. We felt your love and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Hill Mennonite Church general fund. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com.