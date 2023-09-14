Ruritans help schools with supplies Published 2:12 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

The Cartersville Ruritan Club had a question. Just before the 2023 school year started in August, the group reached out to officials at Cumberland High School, asking them how the Ruritans could help with their needs. The school officials said they needed sports equipment, so that’s what the club purchased. This was repeated for Cumberland Elementary School and Cumberland Middle School in the form of classroom supplies for all students. Ruritan Club members are pictured here, delivering