Piedmont Senior Resources works on joint project Published 10:25 am Sunday, September 3, 2023

Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging (PSR) is working on a new project. The group announced a partnership this week, working with the Piedmont Health District (PHD) to support and assist in funding PSR’s Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) program. This collaboration aims to address the critical issue of transportation access for older adults in rural areas, ensuring equitable healthcare opportunities for all.

Transportation barriers have long been a significant challenge for older adults, particularly those residing in rural communities. The lack of reliable transportation options often leads to missed medical appointments, delayed treatments, and limited access to essential healthcare services. Recognizing this pressing need, PSR and PHD have united their efforts to bridge the transportation gap and improve the overall well-being of older adults in the Piedmont region.

Dr. Maria Almond, Director of the Piedmont Health District, expressed her enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, “The availability of reliable, safe transportation is fundamental to health access, especially for our aging population. By collaborating with Piedmont Senior Resources, we can ensure that older adults in our community have the means to reach their medical appointments, receive necessary treatments, and maintain their overall health and well-being.”

Justine A. Young, CEO of Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging, echoed Dr. Almond’s sentiments, emphasizing the significance of this collaboration. “We are thrilled to partner with the Piedmont Health District to enhance our Non-Emergency Medical Transportation program. This joint effort will enable us to expand our services and reach more older adults in need, ensuring they have equitable access to healthcare resources and can age with dignity in their own communities.”

The partnership between PSR and PHD will provide vital financial support to PSR’s NEMT program, enabling more trips for more older adults. These enhancements will significantly improve transportation options for older adults, empowering them to maintain their independence, access necessary medical care, and engage in social activities that contribute to their overall well-being.