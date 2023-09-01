Meredith Spencer Staton Published 9:10 am Friday, September 1, 2023

Meredith Spencer Staton, 91 of Dillwyn, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 24. Meredith was born on June 28, 1932, at “Dixie” in Buckingham County to the late James Gray Spencer and Mary Wilson Pratt Spencer. She graduated from Buckingham Central High School in 1949. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Emmett “J.E.” Staton Sr.; her daughter, Mary Catherine “Cathy” Staton; four brothers, James G. Spencer Jr., Franklin M. Spencer, Whitcomb P. Spencer and Samuel Spencer; and one sister, Mary S. Steger.

Meredith is survived by her son, John E. Staton Jr.; her grandson, John E. Staton III; her granddaughter, Jennifer S. Taylor (Garrett); her great-grandson, Walker M. Taylor; sister, Florence S. Willett of Texas and other relatives.

Alongside her husband, J.E., until his death in 1982, she ran Staton’s Store in Dillwyn until it’s closing in 1989. She also was a licensed agent and office manager of the State Farm Insurance Agency with her husband starting in 1954 and then her son in 1983 until she retired in July of 2020.

Meredith was a longtime active member of First Baptist Church of Dillwyn, where she served as Treasurer for over 30 years. She was also a Past Matron and 68-year member of Fork Union Chapter No. 111, Order of the Eastern Star.

Meredith, affectionately known by many as “Granny”, enjoyed working in her yard where she had many varieties of flowers and trees. In addition to her beautiful flowers and strong work ethic in the family business she was well known for her buttermilk pound cakes and “Martha Washington butter creams”, a candy she made every year at Christmas that she shared with family and friends.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Aug. 27, at Dunkum Funeral Home in Dillwyn with Rev. Lewis Brandt officiating. Interment followed in the Staton Family Cemetery, Staton Lane, Dillwyn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fork Union Chapter No. 111 Scholarship Fund, Order of the Eastern Star.

Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn, served the family.