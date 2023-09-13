Mary Magdeline Dickerson Vernon Published 10:15 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Mary Magdeline Dickerson Vernon, 100, passed away peacefully on Sept. 6. She was born on April 11, 1923 to the late Notable Dickerson and the late Elizabeth Milhauser Dickerson. She was married to the late William Irvin Vernon Sr.

She was a faithful member of Alton Baptist Church. Mary was a hard worker who put her all into everything she did, she never backed down from her daily tasks whether it was on the farm or at the house, her favorite task was to wash the dishes as she looked out of the window at the beautiful birds in her yard. More than anything, Mary loved her family and was dedicated to each of them.

Left to cherish her memory is her children: Bonnie Smith (Ronnie) of Farmville, William “Billy” Irvin Vernon Jr. (Bonnie) of Alton and Grady Leon Vernon (Joan) of Alton; 10 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and 18 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: one daughter, Christine Vernon; three grandchildren, Tina Rickmond, Bonita Lynn Smith and Phillip Waskey and two brothers, Warner Dickerson and Joseph Dickerson

A graveside service was held Sunday, Sept. 10, at 3 p.m., at Alton Baptist Church Cemetery, Rev. Vance Midgett officiated

The family received friends Sunday following the service at the graveside and other times at the home of Billy and Bonnie Vernon, 1097 Dawson Trail, Alton.

For memorials, please consider Alton Baptist Church, 5071 Harmony Rd, P.O. Box 11, Alton, VA 24520.

Online condolences may be directed to www. powellfuneralinc.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Services, South Boston.