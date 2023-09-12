Longwood women’s basketball lays out non-conference schedule Published 2:13 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Iron sharpens iron, and Longwood women’s basketball will have plenty of chances to grow and sharpen themselves for Big South play during their non-conference basketball slate.

Head Coach Erika Lang-Montgomery announced the team’s non-conference schedule this week, and it features four home games at the new Joan Perry Brock Center.

Lancer Nation will have a opportunity to experience the new Joan Perry Brock Center during Homecoming Weekend during the second weekend in November. The Lancer women will make their home court debut on Sunday, November 12 at noon against Chowan University. To register for Homecoming, head to go.longwood.edu/homecoming. Registrants will get exclusive access to purchase tickets for this game in early fall, prior to the general public.

Email newsletter signup

The full Big South conference schedule will be announced at a later date.

Longwood women’s basketball start on road

The Longwood women open their campaign with back-to-back road tests at American and Delaware on November 6 and November 9, respectively. American is a consistent top team in the Patriot League while Delaware consistently challenges for the top of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA).

Following those two, the Lancers will return home for their matchup at noon against Chowan. The team then has a long road swing of seven straight away from home before returning home three straight games at the Joan Perry Brock Center to close out the month of December.

Before the holiday break, the team hosts Mid-Atlantic Christian and Georgia Southern University on December 20 and 22 respectively. The Lancers host Norfolk State on Sunday, December 31 to bring a close to their non-conference efforts.

The full non-conference schedule:

At American—Monday, Nov. 6

At Delaware—Thursday, Nov. 9

Vs. Chowan—Sunday, Nov. 12

At James Madison—Wednesday, Nov. 15

At Clemson—Sunday, Nov. 19

At Ohio—Wednesday, Nov. 29

At Davidson—Saturday, Dec. 2

At Stony Brook—Monday, Dec. 11

At Duquesne—Thursday, Dec. 14

At William & Mary—Thursday, Dec. 17

Vs. Mid-Atlantic Christian—Wednesday, Dec. 20

Vs. Georgia Southern—Friday, Dec. 22

Vs. Norfolk State—Sunday, Dec. 31

Season tickets are still available. The cost is $100, and the price includes admission and a reserved, padded seat to every home men’s and women’s basketball game. To purchase season tickets, head to go.longwood.edu/seasontickets. Added fan enhancements are also available. Single-game tickets will go on sale later in the fall.

Game dates and times are subject to change. The latest schedule updates are always on longwoodlancers.com.