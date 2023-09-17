Longwood men’s soccer earns draw with undefeated Saint Francis Published 1:30 am Sunday, September 17, 2023

Max Hinke made a few spectacular saves in goal, and Longwood men’s soccer (3-1-2) earned a 0-0 draw against an unbeaten Saint Francis (2-0-4) side on Saturday afternoon.

The Lancer goalkeeper posted seven saves for a strong performance, and the Lancer back line helped the team earn its third shutout on the young season.

How it happened

The two sides traded blows back and forth, and possession was almost perfectly split between the two teams.

Both back lines bent but never broke, as the Lancers fended off 14 Saint Francis shots. Meanwhile, Longwood posted eight shots of its own, including a few high quality chances that just were off the mark.

Hinke made the timely saves, including a trio after halftime, to keep the clean sheet. He made a diving save in the 53rd minute to deny Saint Francis’ leading goal scorer, and he added another fine save in the 66th minute with a diving effort.

Simao Coelho led Longwood with four shots, and the Lancers stayed unbeaten at home with the draw.

What they said

“A very disjointed start to the game caused us to lose a lot of rhythm, and we didn’t look threatening at all,” said Longwood Head Coach Jon Atkinson. “After the break, we found a better flow and looked more capable but didn’t have the best of days in the final third and can count ourselves lucky on a number of occasions where Max and our back line bailed us out. Good grit from our lads, but we know we need to do a lot better with our football.”

Up next for Longwood men’s soccer

Longwood has a week before hosting Wofford College on Saturday, September 23. Kick-off is slated for 6 p.m., and the match will be aired on ESPN+. The Lancers will honor their seniors before the match for senior night.