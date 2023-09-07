Longwood Cross Country adds to coaching staff Published 9:04 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

Head Longwood Cross Country and Track Coach Brooke Craig announced the hiring of Rob Gritzer as the team’s new assistant coach.

Gritzer has coached a variety of events and at multiple levels during his coaching career, and he has worked with athletes of all skill levels as well.

“Rob was the clear answer to what we were looking for as we expand our program,” Craig said. “He has the experience and knowledge in a wide range of events and matches my coaching philosophy. I’m looking forward to growing the program with him in this new era.”

Most recently, Gritzer coached at North Dakota Statem where he served as the volunteer coach for sprint/hurdles, pole vault and multis. While at NDSU, he helped the team win the Summit League Outdoor Championship on both the men’s and women’s side, and he coached multiple all-conference athletes. He also coached athletes to individual titles and the Freshman of the Year.

“This is a unique opportunity to help build something from the ground up, let alone at the Division I level,” Gritzer said. “When I look at Longwood University, I see an abundance of potential and room to build a program with an expectation of success and holistic student-athlete development. Working at a smaller university like Longwood allows the students to build connections with their faculty and staff much easier, and it allows them to get the help that they need.”

More about Gritzer’s background

In addition, he worked as an assistant sprint coach at Eugene Ashley High School and as the track & field liaison and in sprints at IMG Academy. Throughout his career, he has coached athletes that have gone on to compete for USATF, that have gone to New Balance Nationals, Nike Nationals and the AAU National Championships. He has coached multiple All-Americans in every sprint and hurdle race from the 60M to 400M and the 4x100M and 4x400M relays.

Gritzer holds his BA in Psychology from Eastern Unviersity and a master’s in Sport Psychology from Cardiff Metropolitan University. He also holds certifications in coaching as a USATF Level 2: Sprints, Hurdles, Relays and a USTFCCCA Strength & Conditioning Advanced Endorsement.