Kenneth W. Moss

Published 5:03 pm Saturday, September 16, 2023

By Staff Report

Kenneth W. MossKenneth W. Moss, 64 of Smith Mountain Lake, died Sept. 12. 

He is survived by his mother, Grace Taylor Moss; daughter, Mackenzie Moss; along with aunts, Vicky Hough and Sue Hitt.

Ken was a retired employee of Philip Morris with 43 years of service.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m. at the Dunkum Funeral Home with interment to follow in the Dillwyn Town Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

More Obituaries

Howard James Dunivan Sr.

Death Notices

Death Notices for September 15, 2023

Death Notices for Wednesday, Sept. 13

Thomas Edward Young Sr.

Print Article