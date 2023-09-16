Kenneth W. Moss
Published 5:03 pm Saturday, September 16, 2023
Kenneth W. Moss, 64 of Smith Mountain Lake, died Sept. 12.
He is survived by his mother, Grace Taylor Moss; daughter, Mackenzie Moss; along with aunts, Vicky Hough and Sue Hitt.
Ken was a retired employee of Philip Morris with 43 years of service.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m. at the Dunkum Funeral Home with interment to follow in the Dillwyn Town Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.