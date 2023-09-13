Katherine Darlene Ferguson Bratcher Published 10:10 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Katherine Darlene Ferguson Bratcher, of Waynesboro, died peacefully around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 7. She was born in Lynchburg, on Sept. 9, 1949 to Charles Oscar Ferguson and Ruth Edna Layne Ferguson. The celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Information will be posted at McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro, via https:// www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com/obits. Condolences can be mailed to 301 S. Ellison Lane, Waynesboro, VA 22980. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Southside SPCA, PO Box 66, Meherrin, VA 23954; online donations can be made via https://southsidespca.org/ways-to-give/.