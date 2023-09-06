Joseph Cary Bryant Published 9:05 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Joseph Cary Bryant, 83 of Dillwyn, entered into eternal rest on Aug. 20, with his family by his side. Cary was born on April 25, 1940, in New Canton. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Louise Hobart Bryant; his parents, Richard L. Bryant Sr., and Verna S. Bryant; his brothers, Richard Bryant Jr., Thomas Bryant and Robert Earl Bryant and his sister, Kathleen Bryant Jones.

Cary is survived by his brother, Kenneth Bryant and his wife, Betsy; his sister, Audrey Maxey and her husband, Douglas; his daughter, Dr. Kathleen Bryant Seiler and her husband, Dr. (COL) Joseph S. Seiler (USAR), and their two children, Brandon Scott Seiler and Ashley Grace Seiler; and his daughter, Mary Bryant Shoemaker and her husband, Col Mark A. Shoemaker (USSF), and their two children, Lauren Elizabeth Shoemaker and Emma Katherine Shoemaker.

Cary grew up in Buckingham County and graduated from Buckingham Central High School. He attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Animal Husbandry. From there, Cary moved to Richmond to pursue a degree in Dentistry at the Medical College of Virginia (MCV), where he met his wife, Louise. In 1967, Dr. Bryant graduated with a degree of Doctor of Dental Surgery. After graduation, Cary and Lou returned to Buckingham County to make a home, raise a family and establish a dental practice in Dillwyn.

Dr. Bryant practiced dentistry in Dillwyn for over 50 years, caring for the citizens of Buckingham County. He worked with his wife Lou to build their dental practice, which expanded to welcome his daughter, Kathleen, and her husband, Joseph.

Cary and Lou worked hard to make Buckingham County a great place to live and work. Always hard working and civic- minded, Cary served as a member of the Volunteer Rescue Squad, the Ruritan Club and various school and professional organizations to improve access to education and healthcare in Buckingham County. Cary and Lou worked for over 40 years to bring a public library to Buckingham County, hosting the first Bookmobile in their dental office parking lot. In his younger days, Cary was very active with the Jaycees Civic Group, serving as President and being recognized as one of the 25 Outstanding Young Men in Virginia in 1973. Cary was an active member of Maysville Presbyterian Church, serving as an elder and a member of the choir for many years.

Cary was a wonderful and generous father. He showered his daughters, their husbands, and his grandchildren with love and affection, and taught them the value of hard work. Education was always very important to Cary. He worked hard to make sure his children and grandchildren had opportunities to help them learn and grow. He was always so proud of his grandchildren’s achievements and didn’t miss an opportunity to share in their accomplishments. He attended school assemblies, concerts, games and scouting activities for as long as he could.

In his final days, visiting with his grandchildren Lauren, Emma, Brandon and Ashley, gave him the greatest joy.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 2 p.m. at Maysville Presbyterian Church in Buckingham Courthouse, with a family visitation to follow. Donations may be made in Cary’s name to Fuqua School, Friends of Buckingham County Library and Maysville Presbyterian Church.