Published 10:00 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

John Henry Dowdy Jr., 64 of Cumberland, departed this life on Sept. 3. He is preceded in death by his father, John Dowdy Sr.; brother, Leonard Dowdy and daughter, Christina Dowdy.

He is survived by his children: Victoria Rinker, Amanda King, John Dowdy III, Justus Dowdy, Danielle Dowdy and Crystal Dowdy; five grandchildren; mother, Anna Wootton; sisters, Katherine Phillips and Len Dowdy; nieces and a nephew. As well as his lifelong best friend, David Mabon.

He loved being outdoors, whether hunting or being by the water, fishing. His true joy was spending time with friends and family, having the gift of making friends wherever he went. He will be loved and missed by so many.

The family will receive friends for the viewing at Bennett and Barden Funeral Home in Powhatan, Thursday, Sept. 14, from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. Graveside service will be held at Center Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Cumberland, Friday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m.