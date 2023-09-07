Johanna Marie Price Calfee Published 6:01 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

Johanna Marie Price Calfee, 42 of Lynchburg, took flight on Aug. 30.

Johanna’s heavenly journey leaves a void in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her, but her legacy of rebellious hope and radical compassion will forever be remembered.

Johanna, affectionately known as “Jo”, was born Nov. 13, 1980, in Tennessee to Jim and Rachel Price, a preacher and a teacher. The family moved around a lot during her childhood, living in Indiana and Georgia before settling outside of Richmond.

Email newsletter signup

From the pages of the local newspaper to the stages of the theater, Jo blossomed into a natural storyteller in high school. She went on to major in broadcast journalism at Liberty University where she met the one and only Daryl Calfee. After graduating from Liberty in 2002, Daryl and Jo married on June 21, 2003.

Jo enjoyed early career success as an anchor, producer, reporter and weather forecaster. In 2007, Jo and her news team won national Emmy and Peabody awards for advancing truth and exemplifying the best of broadcast journalism.

Over the next few years, Jo’s curiosity and creativity took center stage as she became the owner and editor of five regional magazines, including the award-winning Lynchburg Living. Jo also flourished as a photographer, capturing weddings and moments across the country. She was also very active in her local church community, leading small groups, teaching classes and supporting global missions.

In 2010, Jo added one of her favorite job titles to the list: mother. Ella Charlotte Calfee debuted on August 25. Then, on July 9, 2013, Easton Lynn appeared – leaving Daryl greatly outnumbered.

Jo always had a heart for helping, serving and seeing the lives of others – no matter how beautiful or messy. She faithfully supported the anti-trafficking nonprofit Freedom 4/24, leading trips to India and Thailand while working as the Communications & Marketing Director.

Over time, her mission expanded from creating stories to constructing them with the launch of Penny Lane Properties. The company reflects Daryl and Jo’s calling to rebuild and restore forgotten homes and buildings in Lynchburg. In the last 14 years, their work has touched countless families in their local community and Jo’s savvy experience as a real estate agent, investor and designer has left a permanent mark on the city. From Bedford Avenue and Boonsboro to Downtown and Peakland, it’s impossible to journey more than a few miles without seeing a building, business or home that showcases Jo’s signature style.

In 2020, As Jo was in the fight of her life, she welcomed another one into the world. Her miracle baby, Emmanuel James Russell, was born on March 14, 2020, as a ray of hope along a hard journey and a reminder that “God is with us.” Later that year, Jo was given the International Leadership Award by the Central Virginia Business Coalition for excellence in business, service to the community and assistance to women leaders.

With so many gifts of her own, her greatest gift was spotting gifts in others. She loved the study of psychology and taught the Enneagram personality profiles, regularly introducing friends and business peers to a more authentic understanding of themselves. Her wholehearted pursuit of God led her well beyond the borders of tradition as she invited us to join her in questioning, challenging and growing together.

Jo loved Jesus. Her family and friends find comfort that she is at rest with Him as they remember her legacy of compassion. She taught us how to show up for others in pain.

She showed us that healing happens in community. She left us with a timeless treasure: rebellious hope.

Johanna is survived by her husband, Daryl, in Lynchburg; three children, Ella, Easton and Emmanuel; her parents, Jim and Rachel Price in Farmville; brother, Jameson Price (Laney) in Richmond; sister, Lauren Martin (Michael) in Roanoke; her grandfather, Dennis Fulton in Georgia; many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of beloved relatives and friends who will forever hold her memory close.

Her family and friends will celebrate her remarkable memory at a private event. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in her honor to Freedom 4/24 2306 Bedford Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 25403. Freedom424.org

Link: https://freedom424.networkforgood.com/projects/195871-in-memory-of-johanna-calfee.