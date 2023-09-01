Jackie Davenport Published 7:17 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

Jackie Davenport, 79 of Dillwyn, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 29. She was the widow of Rev. James G. Davenport and the daughter of the late Jack and Annie Mae Wilson.

Jackie was a member of Cedar Baptist Church, a registered nurse, an avid gardener, classical music admirer, social butterfly and was a loving and proud mother/grandmother/wife.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Jeanne Walzak.

Email newsletter signup

She is survived by her brother, David Wilson (Connie); sister, Janet Longbottom (Dean); four sons, Daniel Edwards (Caroline), Jeff Edwards (Caren), Jack Davenport (Heather) and Jerry Davenport (Sherri); one daughter, Kay Ingram (Buster); 13 grandchildren, Pamela (Anthony), David (Beth), Kylie, Caitlyn (Nicholas), Scott (Destiny), Collin, Jillian, Hadley, Jamie, Charles, Trey, Tyler and Catherine and 11 great-grandchildren, Kelly, James, Anne, Brielle, Bristol, Ellie, Charlie, Asher R., Emre, Evelynn and Asher O.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 10 a.m. at Cedar Baptist Church, 3932 Bell Road, Dillwyn, to be immediately followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. The graveside service will be held at Browns Chapel, 1711 Gravel Hill Road, Dillwyn, with a luncheon provided for family and friends in the fellowship hall.

Dunkum Funeral Home is serving the family.