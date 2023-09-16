Howard James Dunivan Sr.

Published 6:02 pm Saturday, September 16, 2023

By Staff Report

Howard James Dunivan Sr.Howard James Dunivan Sr., 87 of Columbia, passed Sept. 11. He was born Sept. 27, 1935, in Cumberland County, a son of the late Harvey and Viola Dunivan. 

He was a logger and formed the Dunivan Logging. 

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Christine Newton Dunivan; his son, Howard J. Dunivan Jr. and his wife, Jean; granddaughter, Megan Leigh Dunivan Rowell and her husband, Matthew; grandson, James Nicholas Dunivan and wife, Lindsey; great grandchildren, Adalynn, Mackenzee and Gage and many extended family and friends.

Graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 1 p.m. in the Fork of Willis Baptist Church Cemetery, Columbia. 

Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn is serving the family.

