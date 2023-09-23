Historical Fire Society returns Published 5:51 am Saturday, September 23, 2023

The Old Dominion Historical Fire Society will be back in Farmville for its annual muster on Saturday, Oct. 14. The group will be showing antique firefighting equipment at Wilck’s Lake Island Park, over at 1623 W. 3rd Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This marks the eighth year the Historical Fire Society has held their muster in Farmville. Antique fire apparatus from across the Commonwealth will take part in the free event.

“This year’s muster promises to be the biggest display of antique fire equipment ever in this part of Virginia,” said Historical Fire Society Central Region Director Floyd Greene. “Our Muster in 2022 brought out more than 30 antiques and other displays and we are expecting more units this year and fire equipment dating from before the Civil War will be on display.”

Many of the motorized fire engines are planning to pump water from the lake during the day. Also, members of the Historical Fire Society will be on hand to answer questions and provide the public with the opportunity to see antique fire equipment and learn the role that this equipment has played in fire service history. Children are welcome to see the equipment up close and participate in the children’s pumping class. Food and drink will be available on site.

For additional information about this event or the society please visit the group on the web at odhfs.org or contact Floyd Greene at: FloydPowhatan@gmail.com.