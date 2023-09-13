Hinke named Defensive Player of the Week Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Longwood men’s soccer stayed unbeaten last week, and goalkeeper Max Hinke played a big part in that. He made 10 saves in two matches, and the Big South Conference named him Big South Defensive Player of the Week on Monday afternoon.

He wrapped up the week by standing tall against heavy pressure at Navy. The native of Germany made six saves and weathered 17 shots from the Midshipmen while keeping a clean sheet in a 2-0 win.

It was Longwood’s first road match of the season, and it marked the first time the Lancers had beaten the Midshipmen, who were the preseason favorites in the Patriot League after winning the league last year, in eight years.

At the beginning of the week, he made three saves in a 1-1 tie against William & Mary.

Hinke is the second Lancer to win weekly Big South honors this season. Darcy Moffat was the Big South Freshman of the Week one week ago.

The Lancers are back in action with a trip to Liberty on Tuesday night. The match will air on ESPN+, and kickoff is set for 7 p.m.