Heart of Virginia Festival set to return Published 10:00 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

The Heart of Virginia Festival is back with more to see and do this year.

The Heart of Virginia Festival is returning on Saturday, Sept. 16, on High Street and North Main Street in Farmville. Each year, the festival is an opportunity to celebrate art, music, food and community. Volunteers work to put the festival together each year to create a positive event for the Farmville community and its surrounding areas.

“It puts a spotlight on the town and shows what it has to offer with different vendors and activities,” said Susan Sullivan, the festival coordinator. “We hope for good weather and a fun day.”

Email newsletter signup

The Farmville Jaycees will hold a kick-off the night before from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Riverside Park with a concert, food trucks and beer truck. The morning festivities will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with a 5K walk or run and a 10K run only starting at the Main Street Plaza on the High Bridge Trail.

The actual festival will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on North Main Street from Third Street and past Fourth Street and then up High Street to Griffin Boulevard. There will be barricades up at these intersections and along the festival route so those attending and not should plan accordingly for travel. Parking will be in the surrounding municipal lots on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Live music will start at 9:30 a.m. on the Colonnades Stage, at 9:45 a.m. on the Easton Hall Stage and at 10 a.m. on the Crute Stage. Performers include Sean Kimmel, Heart of Virginia Community Band, HOVCB Pops Ensemble, Lou C. Davis, Broda, Cash-Dalton, Brian Graham Band, Mad Cat Alley, Solacoustix, DJ T-Rec and Dan Nicholls Band.

The event will have something for everyone as the popular Children’s Area will return from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with various activities. There will also be a wide variety of vendors as over 135 have signed up including food, arts and community organizations.

“Definitely seeing an uptick in new vendors so even if you’ve been here before come again as there is something new to see,” said Sullivan.

For this event, there are no pets allowed, except for service animals. This is due to Town ordnance and to ensure the safety and comfort of attendees, vendors and volunteers of the event.

To sign up for the 5K/10K or to see more details as the day gets closer, visit heartofvirginia.org.