Hampden-Sydney picks up road win at Greensboro despite storm Published 7:01 pm Saturday, September 23, 2023

Tropical Storm Ophelia didn’t stop Hampden-Sydney from playing on Saturday. It also didn’t stop them from winning.

Senior quarterback Andrew Puccinelli passed for a game-high and career-high 368 yards and three touchdowns and ran for one touchdown to lead the Tigers to a 58-28 win at Greensboro College. The visiting Tigers (2-1) led 9-0 after one quarter, 36-7 at halftime, and 49-14 after three quarters en route to their victory against the host Pride (0-3).

Breaking down the game

Hampden-Sydney scored the first points of the contest when Puccinelli – making his first start of the season – scored a one-yard touchdown run at 10:37 of the first quarter. The Tigers attempted a two-point conversion pass that was incomplete … leaving it an early 6-0 advantage. Sophomore placekicker Elijah Swett added a 20-yard field goal at 3:27 of the opening 15 minutes for a 9-0 lead after one quarter of action.

It was a busy 27-point second quarter for the Garnet & Grey, beginning with a two-yard touchdown run by senior running back Melik Frost at 13:51, but the PAT kick was no good, for a 15-0 margin. H-SC made it a 22-0 advantage when Pickren picked-up a fumble and ran 33 yards to the end zone at 10:45 with Swett adding the successful PAT. The scoring play was made possible when junior defensive end Brendan Wallace had a strip-sack forcing the fumble by the GC quarterback. Puccinelli then connected with junior wide receiver Austin Fernandez on a 67-yard touchdown pass at 5:27, Swett again adding the PAT for a 29-0 lead. Sophomore running back Markevus Graves-Franklin made it a 36-0 contest with a six-yard touchdown run at 1:25, Swett adding another PAT for the visitors, who led 36-7 at the intermission.

Hampden-Sydney added two third-quarter touchdowns through the air, the first when senior wide receiver Jamahdia Whitby caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from Puccinelli at 4:55, Swett with his fourth-straight PAT for a 43-14 advantage. Junior running back JT Diehl later scored his first collegiate touchdown when he caught a four-yard touchdown pass from Puccinelli at 1:33, but the PAT was blocked, leaving it a 49-14 margin as the Tigers led 49-21 through three quarters.

Hampden-Sydney controls the 4th

The fourth quarter witnessed a 25-yard field goal by Swett at 6:47 to make it a 52-21 game, before freshman running back Terry Hicks scored his first collegiate touchdown on a 24-yard run at 4:00, though the PAT was off the upright, for a 58-21 lead toward the final 30-point margin of 58-28.

Puccinelli passed for his game-high and career-high 368 yards (30-42-0) and three touchdowns with no interceptions, adding his rushing touchdown, as well. Frost rushed for 39 yards on 14 attempts and one touchdown, Hicks rushed for a career-high 39 yards on six attempts and one touchdown, and Graves-Franklin rushed for a career-high 25 yards on six attempts and one touchdown. Whitby had a game-high and career-high 123 yards receiving on a game-high and career-high eight receptions and one touchdown, while Fernandez added 109 yards receiving on four receptions and one touchdown. Sophomore wide receiver Mason Cunningham finished with 48 yards receiving on a game-high eight receptions, and Diehl added four yards receiving on one reception and one touchdown.

A look at the numbers

Senior linebacker Dorian Green finished with a game-high eight tackles, including two solo, two tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and one quarterback hurry to lead the Tigers on defense. Freshman linebacker Harrison Wood added six tackles, including one solo, one tackle for loss and one sack.

Sophomore safety Max Pickren and senior safety and team captain James-Ryan Salvi each had five tackles, including five solo by Max Pickren, and two solo and one tackle for loss by Salvi. Will Pickren added three tackles, including one solo, his fumble return for a touchdown, his blocked punt and one pass breakup, and sophomore safety Jaylan Long also had three tackles, including three solo, and one interception – the first of his collegiate career.

Alec Williams-Carr passed for 167 yards (18-35-1) and three touchdowns with one interception for GC, adding a game-high 72 yards rushing on 14 attempts. Rodney Scott had 63 yards rushing on 14 attempts and one touchdown. Tegan Griggs had 46 yards receiving on four receptions and one touchdown. William Paithorpe finished with seven tackles, including seven solo, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and one blocked kick for the Pride.

Up next for Hampden-Sydney

Hampden-Sydney will compete in its Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opener at home against visiting Bridgewater College on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m. on Fulton Field at Lewis C. Everett Stadium.

The conference-opening contest against BC has been designated the program’s Coach To Cure MD game, a partnership between the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) and Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), the largest national charity devoted exclusively to Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) … to raise national awareness of the disorder and to raise money to fund research for a cure.