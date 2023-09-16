Hampden-Sydney falls to Mary Washington in road soccer game Published 11:25 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

Hampden-Sydney College used a good start to the second half to pull as close as one, but fell to the nationally ranked No. 1 University of Mary Washington 3-1, Friday night at the City Stadium in Richmond.

“Tough first half for us but we thought it was self-inflicted and we made some good adjustments in the second half,” said head coach Tommy DiNuzzo.”From there the guys came out flying and we were unlucky not to tie the game. Regardless of the result, we were proud of the effort and resilience of the team in the final 45 minutes.”

It was all Mary Washington in the first half, as the Eagles jumped out to an early lead scoring in the 15th minute to take the lead. The Eagles then doubled their tally eight minutes later with a goal to take a two-goal lead into halftime.

H-SC rebounded in the second half, striking first in the 53 minute as senior Declan Shaw pounced onto a loose ball off a corner and headed it into an open net to cut the lead to one. Mary Washington secured the game in the 85th minute, scoring to push the lead back to two and secure a 3-1 victory.

The Tigers were outshot 16-7 on the game, with the Eagles taking eight shots each half, and the Tigers taking one shot in the first half and seven in the second half. Corner kicks were also in the favor of Mary Washington, taking six to the Tigers three.

Junior Wills Huddleston took his first loss in net, making three saves on six shots on target he faced.

The Hampden-Sydney Tigers will be back in action on Sunday, September 17, when they play against Catholic University in the Simms/Flowers Classic. Kick-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the City Stadium in Richmond.