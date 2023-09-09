Hampden-Sydney College cruises to 5-0 victory over Mary Baldwin Published 3:14 am Saturday, September 9, 2023

Hampden-Sydney College used four first-half goals to secure a 5-0 victory over Mary Baldwin University on Friday. Playing at SMA World Field, the Tigers got goals from senior Emory Davis, and sophomores Charlie Letson, Landon Niday, and Victor Ovalle-Mares. Ovalle-Mares’ goal was the first in his career.

The scoring for the Tigers opened in the 30th minute as they grabbed the lead on an own goal by Mary Baldwin. It took only 45 seconds before H-SC doubled the lead as Letson beat the keeper for his first goal of the season. Ovalle-Mares got his name into the score sheet in the 34th minute, as he scored his first career goal to push the lead to three. The Tigers were not finished in the first half as Niday found the back of the net with less than four minutes remaining to give Hampden-Sydney College a 4-0 lead after 45 minutes of play.

It took just under 11 minutes into the second half for the Tigers to add another goal, as this time it was Davis who found the back of the net. The defense held strong in the second half, not allowing a single shot from the Fighting Squirrels to take a 5-0 road victory.

Junior Wills Huddleston got his third win of the season and stays unbeaten in net, making two saves.

Hampden-Sydney College took 13 shots in the game, finding the target with seven of them. It fired off 10 shots in the first half and three in the second. Mary Baldwin was only able to muster two shots with both being on target.

What’s next for Hampden-Sydney College?

The Tigers only have a short period to enjoy this win. They’re back in action on Sunday, September 10, as they play host to Sewanee (TN) University. Kick-off will be at 1 p.m. at Hellmuth-Gibson Field.