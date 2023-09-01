Geneva Nave Turbyfill Published 7:16 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

Geneva Nave Turbyfill went to her heavenly home Aug. 30. She passed peacefully with her daughter by her side.

She was born in Hampton, Tennessee on January 15, 1936 to the late Charlie Nat and Delia Belle Simerly Nave.

She was preceded in death by her husband J.B. Turbyfill, one sister Lorraine McGrath and five brothers; Ernest, Robert, George, J.C. and Buddy Nave.

Email newsletter signup

She is survived by her daughter Debbie Wallace of Pamplin; a son Jack Turbyfill (Brenda) of Axton; granddaughters Holly Wallace of Pamplin, and Michelle Copenhaver (Todd) of Bassett.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 1, from noon at the Puckett Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow starting at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery in Farmville. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.