Friday Night Football: Games rescheduled as cyclone approaches Published 2:24 am Saturday, September 23, 2023

It’s going to be a couple extra days before the Prince Edward Eagles take the field. Originally scheduled to play Saturday at Northumberland, their game was postponed with the arrival of the tropical cyclone. In fact, there were very few Friday night football games this week, with teams postponing as the storm system made its way to Central Virginia.

In our area, only two teams suited up and played Friday night. Traveling to Charlotte Court House, Cumberland faced off against the Statesmen on Randolph-Henry’s homecoming night. The game didn’t exactly go the Dukes’ way, as they lost 28-14.

Two issues kept popping up throughout the night. The first was a penalty problem. In fact, both teams kept trading penalties, killing drives and even leading the Randolph-Henry PA announcer to comment on it. The second was something nobody could control and that’s Mother Nature. The rain started really coming down during halftime. Fortunately for the Randolph-Henry homecoming court, it waited just long enough for a king and queen to be crowned. But after that, mud ball was the name of the game, with heavy rain causing drops and fumbles.

With the loss, Cumberland drops to 0-5 on the season. They’ll play host next Friday, as Nottoway County comes calling.

Friday night football games rescheduled

As for the rescheduled games, all of them were pushed back to Monday. That means Prince Edward will travel to Nothumberland on Monday, Sept. 25, for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Buckingham puts its three game winning streak on the line as the Knights travel to take on Central Lunenburg Monday, also set for 7 p.m.

Finally, its the undefeated Kenston Forest Kavaliers hosting Southampton Academy Monday night. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and if you’re going, you may want to get there a bit early. It’s homecoming for the Kavaliers, so there will likely be a packed house.