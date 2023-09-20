Evelyn Shaw Moody Published 9:30 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Evelyn Shaw Moody, affectionately known as Artie, 92, departed this life on Thursday, Sept.14.

Artie was born Nov. 11, 1930 to Edna and Lewis Shaw in Lexington. She is preceded in death by her husband, John F. Moody, her parents, her two brothers and one sister.

She is survived by her three children; Jack R. Moody (Cindy) of Woodstock, Terry M. Avent (Grant), of Farmville and Donna M. Simpson (Darryl) of Rice; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and numerous close friends and extended family.

A memorial service is planned for Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at Browns Presbyterian Church in Cumberland. Proceeds may be made to Southside SPCA, 7352 Patrick Henry Highway, Meherrin, VA 23954.