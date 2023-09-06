Death Notices for Wednesday, Sept. 6 Published 9:30 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

See below for today’s death notices.

Thurman Carlyle Gough, 73 of Dillwyn, passed away Aug. 29. Funeral service was held on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 11 a.m., at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Dillwyn. Interment was in the Chambers Family Cemetery, Dillwyn. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn served the family.

Mace Florine Eanes Jones, 88 of Farmville, passed away Aug. 31. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7, at noon, at the Chapel of Bland-Reid Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Farmville. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

For any questions in regards to death notices/obituaries, email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394-0398.