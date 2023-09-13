Death Notices for Wednesday, Sept. 13 Published 10:30 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

See below for today’s death notices.

Glenn Dale Haddix, 90 of Dillwyn, passed away Sept. 7. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m., at Oakwood United Methodist Church, Columbia. Interment was in the church cemetery. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn is serving the family.

Inease Elizabeth Booth, 75 of Burkeville, passed away Sept. 7. Funeral service will be held on Sept. 15, at 1 p.m., at High Rock Baptist Church, Rice. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

For any questions about death notices and/or obituaries, emailobits@farmvilleherald.com or call 434-394-0398.