Bobby Lee Riddle Sr. Published 6:25 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

Bobby Lee Riddle Sr., 82 of Hickory, North Carolina, formerly of Cumberland, died on Sept. 17, at Carolina Caring Catawba Valley Hospice House in Hickory, North Carolina, where he resided with family. He was born June 19, 1941, in Asheville, North Carolina.

He was a member of Tar Wallet Baptist Church, Cumberland. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Martha.

Bobby is survived by his five children, Bobby Jr. (Vickie) of Hanover, Pennsylvania, Donna Patricia and Timothy of Hickory, North Carolina and Christopher (Iris) of Taylorsville, North Carolina; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family will be receiving family and friends at Puckett Funeral Home, Farmville, between 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Tar Wallet Baptist Church.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.