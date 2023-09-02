Board recognizes August Employee of the Month Published 6:57 pm Saturday, September 2, 2023

Rodney Scott, Interim Cannery Manager, and a 24-year employee of Prince Edward County was selected as the County’s August Employee of the Month. The award was presented to Scott by Board Chair, Llew W. Gilliam Jr. and County Administrator, Douglas P. Stanley, at the Aug. 8 meeting of the Board of Supervisors.

Of note, Scott is the first county employee to be nominated by both citizens and a fellow employee. Linda and Bob Timmons of Darlington Heights submitted a nomination and wrote, “Rodney met us and had everything prepared and waiting for processing our vegetables. Prior to beginning, Rodney reviewed the safety and processing procedures, walked us through the steps that would be required, familiarized us with the different equipment and their purposes, and helped us determine the size of the cans we used. After which, we began preparing our vegetables and the canning process. Rodney is extremely knowledgeable, very thorough, very helpful, and is an example of an employee going far and beyond what one may expect. He is a credit to our County and a blessing to the citizens that utilize our cannery.”

Recently, Scott was asked to step into the much larger role of Interim Cannery Manager, upon the retirement of the prior cannery manager.

Email newsletter signup

“Rodney has excelled at managing the cannery,” said Stanley. “He is a real asset to the county and is truly deserving of the County’s Employee of the Month.”

To be considered for Employee of the Month, an employee must demonstrate at least one of the county’s core values: customer service, teamwork, innovation initiative, attitude displayed, and positive action. If a Prince Edward County citizen wishes to nominate a county employee for Employee of the Month recognition, Contact the County Administrator’s Office at 434-392-8837.