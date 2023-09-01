Annie Lee Jarvis Published 7:18 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

Annie Lee Jarvis was born July 4, 1926, in Buckingham County, to the late William D. and Maude Cabbell Lee. She departed this life on Aug. 15, in Jamaica, New York.

She was baptized and became a member of the New Hope Baptist Church, in New Canton. She continued to worship here with her family until she moved from Buckingham to New York City.

In New York City, she held many jobs, until she gained employment at Brooklyn College. She remained there for 25 plus years, retiring as a supervisor in housekeeping.

Her journey in New York allowed her to meet and marry Herbert Jarvis. After her marriage, she moved from Harlem to Brooklyn, where she and her husband established their home. God would bless them to have many years together as husband and wife, before his passing.

At the time of her passing she was an active member of Grace Baptist Church, Brooklyn, New York. It is in this church that she served as a member of the Usher’s ministry. She served as a loyal servant in this ministry until the time of her passing. Due to the sanctuary of Grace being under reconstruction, she worshipped at New Jerusalem Holy Church, until her health no longer permitted.

All though never blessed to have had children of her own, she was a lover of children, and everybody’s child became hers. God said that He would never leave nor forsake us, and He has always placed angels in her life throughout the years. Two such angels were her cousin, John Morris and the other was Sharon Khan, who she lovingly called her daughter. They both cared for her throughout her illness, until her passing.

Besides her parents, Annie was preceded in death by: her husband, Herbert Jarvis; six brothers; four sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law.

She leaves to cherish her memory: her sister, Deaconess Mildred Scruggs and sisters-in-law, Celestine Lee (Richmond) and Mildred Lee (New York, New York). She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 2, at New Hope Baptist Church in New Canton, with interment in the church cemetery. Public viewing at the funeral home will be held Friday from 2-6 p.m.

Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn is serving the family.