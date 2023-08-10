Walter Saxon files for supervisor race in Buckingham County Published 1:00 am Thursday, August 10, 2023

Walter Saxon, Jr., a Dillwyn dentist since 1982, has announced his candidacy for the District 4 supervisor position in Buckingham County. With no incumbent running, he feels that this is a time to expand his efforts to give back to Buckingham’s citizens.

Dr. Saxon opened a dental practice immediately after his graduation from MCV/VCU School of Dentistry. He provides dental care to all ages and is one of the largest providers of dental care through the Medicaid program in the surrounding counties.

As a dentist, Saxon said he listens to patients, understands their needs, and provides treatment options – skills he feels are crucial for a supervisor as well.

Wes also has extensive experience in working with budgets. He served on the Buckingham County School Board from 2000-2007 and worked to ensure that the new middle school was built for less debt service than the county had budgeted. He’s proud to be part of the team that was instrumental in achieving Full School Division Accreditation under NCLB. As the Treasurer of Maysville Presbyterian Church and President/Chairman of Holiday Lake 4-H Center Board of Directors, he’s been involved in long term budget development for both institutions for over 30 years.

Walter Saxon outlines main goals

Dr. Saxon said he has two primary goals in serving as a Supervisor: to provide well-paid job opportunities for Buckingham residents and to keep the tax rate from skyrocketing. He will work with the school system, community colleges and the state to expand curriculum offerings ensuring that relevant classes are offered to provide students with marketable skills.

He’ll also work to attract businesses to provide more diverse employment opportunities. Wes has concerns about the county’s spending and will not vote for tax increases unless he feels that the budget is as lean as possible and the increases are crucial to the county’s citizens.

He’s had prior experiences serving on regional bodies to assist in fostering cooperation. He served as both a Commission Member and as Chairman on the Piedmont Planning District Commission for 13 years, working to increase economic opportunities throughout seven counties and 11 towns.

Dr. Saxon has enjoyed serving 40+ years as a dentist, but is taking time off as he recovers from spinal surgery. He looks forward to being back and better than ever as soon as he’s given the “ok.”