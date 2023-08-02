Walter Blanton McKay Published 9:00 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Walter Blanton McKay, 76, born March 6, 1947 in Farmville, passed away peacefully July 14. He left behind his beloved wife of 35 years, Nancy Vaughan McKay.

Walter was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Shumaker McKay; father, Willie Horace McKay Jr. (known as Billy); his sister, Patricia McKay Harden (Russell) and nephew, Scott Winslow Harden.

He is survived by his niece, Ann Sydney Harden Harvey (Glenn); great nephew, Keller Harvey and great niece, Reed Harvey.

He also left behind, but loved as his own children, Harold William Collins Jr. (Margaret) and Dana Collins Marion (Jay); grandchildren, Brittany L. Marklin (Jeremy), Harold William Collins III, Ryan E. Taylor (Natalie), Alexander R. Pulley, Dylan G. Pulley and Harleigh D. Marion; great grandchildren, Braelyn, Jewel and McKenna; plus a host of other family members and friends.

Walter was a lifelong businessman and eventually worked alongside his Dad with Tastee Freeze businesses located in areas around Virginia. He then became a car salesman at several dealerships before becoming a co-owner of Trade-N-Post Auto Sales in Farmville, then becoming sole owner for many years until his retirement.

Services will be held at Farmville United Methodist Church, on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 1 p.m. Reception to follow. Burial will be private.