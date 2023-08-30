Tigers Cross Country season starts Published 10:45 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) Cross Country opens the 2023 campaign with its participation in the EMU Heritage Invitational (5K) on Friday, September 1, at 6:30 p.m. in Harrisonburg.

H-SC sixth-year head coach Matt Griswold returns five lettermen, and has added eight newcomers, including six freshmen to the roster. Returning leadership will come from senior Carter Burcham and junior Kade Minton, while junior Thomas Overton along with sophomores Tommy Bennett and Winston Ransone return, as well.

New to the program this year are juniors Zach Eason and Dan Ludovico -both competing in distance track last spring-as well as freshmen Jefferson Duffey, Dylan Evans, Jackson Herndon, Kam Maldonado, Davis Mills and Haden VonCanon.

The Tigers are scheduled to compete in seven events this fall, with five of the other six competitions to race at the traditional 8K distance. The season culminates with the ODAC Cross Country Championships on October 28 at Green Hill Park in Salem, along with the NCAA South Regional Championships on November 11 in Mount Berry, Georgia.