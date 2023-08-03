Sidney Warren Kernodle Jr. Published 4:11 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

Sidney Warren Kernodle Jr., age 69, passed away unexpectedly, on July 25, 2023. Sid was born in Farmville to Sidney Warren Kernodle Sr. and Linnie Noblin Kernodle.

Sid graduated from Prince Edward Academy, Farmville, in 1971. From an early age, he had a penchant for carpentry. This natural gift and increasing expertise led to his lifelong vocation. Throughout Sid’s career, he was both self-employed and worked for various companies, including Hampden-Sydney College and Langley Air Force Base. One of Sid’s earliest and proudest accomplishments was to restore Grace Church in Yorktown with Steckley and Company. For the last 24 years, he was employed at Christopher Newport University, where he excelled as a Carpenter Supervisor.

Soon after high school, Sid met the love of his life, Patti St. Lawrence. They married in 1974 and moved to Newport News, where they would build their life together. They enjoyed skiing, the Outer Banks, and traveling to see friends and family. Sid’s life was forever changed when their daughter, Lydia, was born in 1990. He was always wonderful with kids and loved his nieces and nephews, so it went without saying that he would be a great father, and he was the best. Sid didn’t think his life could be any more fulfilled until Lydia married her husband, Steven, and his granddaughter, Layla, was born in 2020. Layla’s favorite person was her Granddaddy, and their relationship was precious beyond measure. He was elated to know he would soon become a grandfather to Owen, Lydia and Steven’s second child, due in November.

Sid was devoted to his entire family, as well as his friends and co-workers. It was well known that he would move mountains for those that he loved. He was handsome, engaging, well respected, and he never met a stranger. Everyone who knew him was better for it, and nothing will ever fill the void he left behind.

In addition to his parents, Sid is survived by his wife, Patti; his daughter and son-in-law, Lydia and Steven Ortlieb, and his precious granddaughter, Layla.

Sid is also survived by his brother, Carl Lee Kernodle and wife, Norma; nieces: Julie Adams and husband, John, Courtney Stephens and husband, Ray, Christy Farley and husband, Shay. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law: Jenni Yount and Lisa St. Lawrence; nephew: Fletcher St. Lawrence and wife, Susan; nieces: Andrea Williamson and husband, John, and Robyn Gross and partner, Andy Dillon.

Sid has many beloved great-nieces and nephews, cousins, special family members, friends, and co-workers, too numerous to list.

Sid was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law: Robert St. Lawrence II, John Yount, and Allen Gross.

Lastly, Sid leaves behind his beloved dog, Ziggy Stardust.

A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, August 11, at Weymouth Funeral Home, Newport News, with visitation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation in Sid’s memory, please consider the American Civil Liberties Union, Peninsula SPCA, or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.