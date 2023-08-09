Roadwork planned for the week of August 9, 2023 Published 10:17 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment/paving operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/ work and roadside cleanup. Work at specific locations:

Appomattox County:

• Route 131 (Old Courthouse Rd.) from Route 460 BUS (Confederate Blvd.) to Route 460 Bypass (Richmond Highway) – Route 131 Reconstruction. Shoulder and lane closures expected. Traffic shift beginning July 12. Use caution. Estimated completion October, 2024.

• Note district-wide activities above.

Buckingham County:

• Note district-wide activities above.

Charlotte County:

• Route 15 (Farmville Highway) at Route 15/360 BUS (Four Locust Highway) – Roundabout project. Lane closures and changes to traffic patterns expected. Route 15/360 Business expected to be closed for construction beginning August 7, 2023 until approximately the end of September 2023. Message boards and detour signage will direct traffic along the detour. Estimated overall project completion October 2024.

• Note district-wide activities above.

Cumberland County:

• Note district-wide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

• Route 608 (First Rock Road) – Debris removal. Route 608 (First Rock Road) will be closed from Route 651 (Chinquapin Road) to Route 683 (Saw Mill Road) from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 31 to approximately August 11 for debris removal.

• Note district-wide activities above.