Remembering Richard Wallace Published 9:18 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

This past weekend, the community gathered to remember a man who spent his life making Farmville a better place for everyone.

Farmville resident Richard Wallace passed away on Thursday, July 27, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born July 11, 1937, in Halifax County to the late William Alexander Wallace and Rosa Franklin Wallace. He was known for his involvement in the Farmville community, especially with the police and fire departments.

Wallace worked at a few places including the Craddock-Terry Shoe Company in Lynchburg as a foreman as well as Farmville Towing Company and the Puckett Funeral Home. He also most notably served 35 years on the Farmville Police Department.

PAYING TRIBUTE

Current Police Chief Andy Ellington remembers working alongside Wallace when he first joined the Farmville Police Department. As a young man, Ellington started his journey in law enforcement in Farmville with a staff that already had many years under their belt. Ellington worked alongside Wallace for 15 years as he was one of his training officers.

“Not only would I consider him a great police officer and partner, but an extraordinary friend,” said Ellington. “Through the years we would spend many hours on the golf course and made yearly golf trips to Myrtle Beach. I consider Richard as one of Farmville’s finest.”

Along with being a part of law enforcement, Wallace also gave his free time to serve his community. He was a member of Heritage Baptist Church of Farmville. He also spent his time as a volunteer firefighter with the Farmville Volunteer Fire Department. However, giving his time wasn’t enough as he helped form the Junior Volunteer Fire Department, giving young people an opportunity to learn about fire and rescue as well as leadership and teamwork skills.

“We, the Farmville Police Department, thank him for his service and dedication to the Town of Farmville,” said Ellington. “He will never be forgotten.”

Wallace was preceded in death by his nine brothers and sisters and five stepbrothers and stepsisters. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Beatrice Gay Wallace, and their daughters, Denise Wallace Heitkamp and Michele Evon Wallace. He is also survived by his grandchildren, David Richard Heitkamp and Savannah Jane Heitkamp, and his dogs, Rusty and Milo.

Donations in his memory can be made to Heritage Baptist Church, Gideon Society or the Farmville Volunteer Fire Department.