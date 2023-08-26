Reid named Prince Edward Christmas Mother Published 8:19 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

Jacquelyn Reid has been named Prince Edward County’s Christmas Mother for 2023.

Reid is the owner and president of Bland Reid Funeral Home on Griffin Boulevard. The family-owned business has served Farmville since 1934, helping residents say goodbye to loved ones. As a major part of the community, Reid along with the funeral home has participated in the Christmas Mother program since its start in 2016.

“It’s a worthwhile cause because lots of kids don’t have and could not have gifts if not for this program,” said Reid. “This program helps them feel better about themselves and their situation.”

Prince Edward County Christmas Mother is a nonprofit organization that provides Prince Edward County families in need with toys, books and other gift items during the holiday season. Throughout the year, the organization holds fundraisers and toy drives so that on donation day parents and kids can come pick out what they want. It started with a small group of women who wanted to make a difference in the lives of those in need and now serves hundreds of local families each year.

To help with this cause, Bland Reid Funeral Home has served throughout the years as a drop-off spot for toy donations. They also have also worked with florists to donate flowers.

There are no details on any upcoming fundraisers or toy drives. More information will come out as plans are made so those looking to help should keep an eye out for updates.

“I am happy to do it and honored to be chosen,” said Reid. “I hope everyone contacted will participate this year.”

How to get involved

Prince Edward County residents interested in receiving assistance this holiday season are encouraged to follow Prince Edward Christmas Mother on Facebook for announcements about application days. Application forms will be available online at their website pechristmasmother.com, at the schools, at the library and at the Department of Social Services. Application sign-up days will be held in early November.

The organization works directly with Prince Edward County Social Services, the public schools, local churches and other nonprofit organizations to identify those in need to ensure they have access to the program that the organization provides.

Those looking to donate to the organization can visit pechristmasmother.com/donate. Anyone interested can donate $100 to sponsor one child or give new toys, books, hats and gloves. Anyone looking to volunteer can do so by emailing pechristmasmother@gmail.com.