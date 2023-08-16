PSR looks for volunteers Published 12:42 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

After the pandemic, loneliness and social isolation have become significant concerns for older adults, particularly those residing in rural areas. It’s something that Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging (PSR) wants to address.

“We understand the detrimental effects of loneliness on the physical and mental health of older adults,” said PSR CEO Justine Young. “Our volunteers are a lifeline for those who are homebound, providing companionship and a sense of connection that is crucial for their well-being.”

Access to social determinants of health, such as social interaction, is essential for maintaining a healthy and fulfilling life. PSR officials recognize the impact of social isolation on older adults’ overall health and aims to address this issue through its volunteer programs. By making regular calls to homebound older adults and providing transportation services, volunteers not only offer practical assistance but also create meaningful connections that combat loneliness.

Email newsletter signup

“Our volunteers are a large part of the heart and soul of our organization,” said Jordan Miles. He serves as PSR’s Director of Transportation and Nutrition. “Their dedication and compassion make a significant difference in the lives of older adults. We are always in need of more volunteers to expand our reach and ensure that no older adult feels isolated or lacks access to essential services.”

LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEERS

Volunteers at PSR provide companionship, engage in friendly conversations, and offer a listening ear to homebound older adults. Additionally, they play a crucial role in driving medical transportation vans, ensuring that older adults can access necessary healthcare services without barriers.

The impact of these volunteers extends far beyond the services they provide. They bring joy, companionship, and a renewed sense of purpose to the lives of older adults who may otherwise feel isolated and forgotten. Their dedication and commitment to improving the lives of older adults in our community are truly commendable.

Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging encourages individuals who are passionate about making a difference in the lives of older adults to consider volunteering. By joining the volunteer team, individuals can contribute to combating loneliness, improving access to social determinants of health, and enhancing the overall well-being of older adults in rural areas.

For more information on volunteering opportunities, please contact 434-767-5588 or email information@psraaa.org.