Phyllis Ann Hesson Crowder Published 10:20 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Phyllis Ann Hesson Crowder passed away on Aug. 3, at Holly Manor Nursing Home in Farmville. She was born Sept. 7, 1938, in Lynchburg, to the late Thomas C. Hesson and Helen Coleman Hesson.

Phyllis is survived by her husband of 61 years, C.T. Crowder; her sister, Katherine (Kay) Hesson Holebrooks of Arden, North Carolina; her niece, Misty Holebrooks Amos and her great-niece, Natalie Amos of Charlotte, North Carolina. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Josephine Crowder Baker of Raleigh, North Carolina; her niece, Amy Baker Jackson (Scott) and her great nephew and niece, Baker Jackson and Anna Scott Jackson of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Phyllis grew up in Amherst and graduated from Amherst County High School. Upon graduating from Emory and Henry University, she entered the teaching profession and taught in elementary and middle schools in Prince William, Stafford and Buckingham Counties. She was a member of Farmville United Methodist Church of Farmville. She was dedicated to supporting her husband, her students and family in their endeavors.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Farmville United Methodist Church, PO Box 64, Farmville, Virginia 23901.

Visitation was held at Puckett Funeral Home on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at Puckett Funeral Home. Services will be at the Puckett Funeral Home on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 2 p.m., with interment at Westview Cemetery, Farmville. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com